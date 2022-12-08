Gujarat Election Results 2022: PM Modi's BJP touches Bengal Left Front's RECORD of '7th Time' but remains BEHIND here!

With this massive victory, the BJP won seven times in a row in Gujarat. There is no such example in the whole country, except Bengal. The CPIM-led Left Front government came to power for the first time in this state in 1977. After that, they remained for seven consecutive times. Until 2006. In Gujarat too, the public verdict went in favor of the BJP seven times in a row. In 1995, the BJP came to power in that state for the first time alone. The results of the 2022 elections also announced that they will form the government this time too. This has not happened anywhere else except Bengal. However, Gujarat, which went to the BJP seven times in a row, could not touch the precedent set by the Left Front in Bengal. The BJP remained a little behind here.

The CPIM-led Left Front remained in power in the state of West Bengal from 1977 to 2006, thereby, remaining in power for a total of 34 years. They won the Assembly polls seven times in a row. Similarly, the BJP too has won the assembly polls in Gujarat consecutively the same number of times but it will not complete 34 years as it will be 32 years if they form a government and complete 5 years till 2027. In 1995, the BJP formed a single government for the first time in Gujarat, but it was out of government from September 19, 1996, to March 4, 1998. Having been out of government for almost a year and a half, the seven-term BJP-led government may finally complete 32 years. So, the BJP will not touch the record of the Left government despite winning the same number of polls.

On the other hand, the Left Front came to power in West Bengal for the first time in 1977 defeating the Congress. After that, in 1982, 1987, 1991, 1996, 2001 and 2006, the CPM-led Left Front won consecutively. Among them, Jyoti Bose was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1977 to November 6, 2000. CPIM leader Buddhadev Bhattacharya took oath as Chief Minister on 6 November 2000. It was under his leadership that the Left Front won big in 2001 and 2006.

The Left Front in Bengal and the BJP in Gujarat - these two states are the only ones to have won seven times in a row. However, during the period of being in power, it was Bengal that beat Gujarat and remained ahead numerically.