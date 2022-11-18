topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ANURAG SINGH THAKUR

Gujarat Polls: ‘Rahul Gandhi doing Bharat Jodo Yatra with 'TUKDE TUKDE GANG,’ says Anurag Thakur

Anurag Singh Thakur praised the Gujarat Model of governance on Friday. He stated that it is the number one model as well as a development model. The minister also slamed Rahul Gandhi for doing Bharat Jodo Yatra for doing it with tukde tukde gang.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur slams Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra
  • Anurag Thakur said, Rahul Gandhi talked about Hindu terror, stood up for the people who tried to divide India at JNU.
  • Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson, Tushar Gandhi, joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Trending Photos

Gujarat Polls: ‘Rahul Gandhi doing Bharat Jodo Yatra with 'TUKDE TUKDE GANG,’ says Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday (November 18, 2022) appreciated the Gujarat Model of governance. He said, it is the number 1 model and also a development model. His party works on the basis of good governance, development and honesty. On the other hand the minister also condemned the Congress party and said that they ask for votes on the basis of caste, community and religion. He also slams Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul Gandhi for doing it with tukde tukde gang. He talked about Hindu terror, stood up for the  people who tried to divide India at JNU, and now Rahul is questioning Veer Savarkar. It's Cong's mentality; they don't see beyond their own family.

“Gujarat model is the number 1 model & development model. Congress did politics only on basis of divide & rule. They've asked for votes on basis of caste, community and religion. BJP works on basis of good governance, development and honesty, “ says  Union Minister Anurag Thakur

He further said “Rahul Gandhi doing Bharat Jodo Yatra with 'tukde tukde gang'.He spoke about Hindu terror,stood with people who tried to divide India in JNU&now he's raising question on Veer Savarkar. It's Cong's mentality,they don't see anything beyond one family”

Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson, Tushar Gandhi, joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Shegaon in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, with the Congress hailing his participation as "historic". The yatra, which has been passing through Maharashtra since November 7, resumed the day's journey from Balapur in Akola district around 6 am and reached Shegaon a few hours later, where Tushar Gandhi, an author and activist, joined it.

Also Read: ‘Rahul baba hai 'kharpatwar', Kejriwal 'Babul', but Narendra Modi is…’: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigns for BJP in Gujarat

In a tweet on Thursday, Tushar Gandhi had said that Shegaon was his birthplace. "I will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Shegaon on 18th. Shegaon is my Birth Station as well. The train my mother was travelling in, 1 Dn. Howrah Mail Via Nagpur had halted at Shegaon Station on 17th January 1960 when I was born!" he had said in the post.

The Congress described Tushar Gandhi's participation in the yatra as historic. The party described Rahul Gandhi and Tushar Gandhi, the great grandsons of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, respectively, as carriers of the legacy of the two late leaders.

Also Read: Ahead of MCD polls, BJP releases sting operation video, accuses AAP's Mukesh Goel of demanding Rs 1 crore

"The two walking together is a message to the rulers that they can put democracy in threat but will not be allowed to finish it off," the party said in a statement. Apart from Tushar Gandhi, senior Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Deepender Hooda, Milind Deora, Manikrao Thakre, Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap and party's state unit chief Nana Patole walked with Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public rally at Shegaon this evening. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is in its last leg in Maharashtra and will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

(With agencies inputs)

Live Tv

Anurag Singh ThakurRahul GandhiBharat Jodo YatraSavarkarTushar Gandhi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012
DNA Video
DNA: 'Battle' of life for salt farmers
DNA Video
DNA: 'Market research' of fake cancer drugs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lance Naik Manju's historic jump from 10,000 feet
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites