Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in Ranjit Singh murder case

New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday (October 8) was convicted in Ranjit Singh murder case.
A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Panchkula convicted Ram Rahim Singh and five other accused in the murder of Ranjit Singh. Ranjit Singh, a supporter of Ram Rahim was killed on July 10, 2002.
On December 3, 2003, the CBI had registered an FIR in the murder case.
(This is a breaking story)
