Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in Ranjit Singh murder case

A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Panchkula convicted Ram Rahim Singh and five other accused in the murder of Ranjit Singh. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday (October 8) was convicted in Ranjit Singh murder case. 

A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Panchkula convicted Ram Rahim Singh and five other accused in the murder of Ranjit Singh. Ranjit Singh, a supporter of Ram Rahim was killed on July 10, 2002. 

On December 3, 2003, the CBI had registered an FIR in the murder case. 

(This is a breaking story)

