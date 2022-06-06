Gurugram: A former BTech student has been arrested for defrauding a man of over Rs 7 lakh with help from his associates with promise of a job in the Haryana Police, Cyber Crime police here said on Monday. The gang duped the victim of Rs 7,30,000 in 2019, they said. The gang fleeced him sending an email from a fake address that mimicked that of Haryana staff selection board's email id.

Police have recovered Rs 40,000 of the defrauded money from the accused, and is searching for his other two accused who are on the run.

The arrested accused was identified as Sudhir Chauhan, a resident of Mayan village in Rewari district.

He was arrested on May 31 from Delhi's Paharganj area and was taken on five days' police remand. He was produced in a city court Monday and was sent to judicial custody, said a senior police officer. According to the police, Ashish, a Gurugram resident, had come in contact with the gang in 2019, and was promised by it a job in the Haryana Police.

After the swindle, the three accused decamped and were in hiding since. Ashish moved to police in 2021 and lodged an FIR. During investigation, the Cyber Crime police team found the email id Ashish had received the mail from to be fake.

"All three had made similar email ids that resembled the email id of the Staff Selection Commission and had sent an email to the complainant to convince him that he has been selected in Haryana Police," said Indivar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, Gurugram.

The officer said the gang duped many people using the same modus operandi.

"After carrying out these frauds, the main accused had joined the farmer's movement to hide himself from the police and avoided arrest staying mostly at Kundli border," said the officer.

Before being arrested, Chauhan had also applied for an anticipatory bail at Punjab and Haryana High Court, which was rejected, he added.

