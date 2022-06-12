हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi bomb scare

Hand grenade found near DND flyway in Delhi, defused by NSG commandos

File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: A hand grenade was found near the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, triggering panic in the area, officials said on Sunday. On Saturday afternoon, a few youths who were bathing in the Yamuna informed the police about a sack with a hand grenade inside. Soon after receiving the information, a team from the Mayur Vihar Police Station along with NSG Commandos reached the spot in the Yamuna Khadar area.

The whole area was cordoned off by the police to avoid untoward incidents.

"We don`t know exactly from where did it come. There are a few shops of scrap dealers in the adjoining areas. We are questioning them," an informed official said.

Tags:
Delhi bomb scarebomb scareDND flywayNSGNSG commandos
