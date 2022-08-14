Har Ghar Tiranga: 6,600 ft long Tricolour rally taken out in Haryana- WATCH

New Delhi: As India continues to celebrate Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, citizens in Haryana carried out a 6,600 feet long Tiranaga rally in Jhajjar. Video released by ANI shows men, women and children participating in a tricolour rally where a 6,600 feet long Tiranga was carried amid the chants of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai. The Tricolour Yatra was a part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to the nation to unfurl the national flag in their homes to celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga movement ahead of Independence Day.

An official statement said that three union ministers and Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Sunday participated in an early morning walk with 10,000 NDMC school students to celebrate the ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The 'Prabhat Pheri' began from Janpath Radial and culminated at the National War Memorial at India Gate to celebrate the campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of India's independence.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi attended the event.

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman New Delhi Municipal Corporation Ashwani Kumar, members of NDMC Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Vishakha Sailani also participated in the march.

108 feet tall National Flag installed at J&K’s Baramulla

A 108 feet tall National Flag was installed at Hyderbeigh in Jammu and Kashmir`s Baramulla on Sunday, which is a first of its kind in North Kashmir. The move was made as part of the Centre`s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign which encourages the citizens to hoist the tricolour marking the 75th year of the country`s Independence.

Speaking to the reporters on the occasion, GoC Kilo Force Major General SS Slaria said, "This is the first of its kind installed in North Kashmir. I thank the citizens of this region to take forward the `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign.