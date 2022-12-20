Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Singh Chautala, Minister Anil Vij's convoy meet with accident due to dense fog

New Delhi: Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala and home minister Anil Vij's convoy were involved in a collision in Agroha late Monday due to dense fog. Chautala was traveling from Hisar to Sirsa when his car collided with the police vehicle traveling in his convoy due to dense fog on the route.

While the deputy CM escaped unharmed, a police officer was injured. The accident occurred after passing through the BSF camp on the Agroha route on the way to Sirsa from Hisar. There were no serious injuries in the accident.

Anil Vij also narrowly avoided being hit by a car while driving from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram on Monday. The Haryana Home Minister was driving from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram on the Western Peripheral Expressway.

Meanwhile, another fog-related accident was reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning when a bus crashed with a container vehicle in the Dankaur district, killing one and injuring at least ten others.

According to police, the bus was carrying 60 passengers.

Dense fog enveloped Delhi-NCR and parts of northern India on Tuesday, lowering visibility and affecting traffic movement.

"The lowest visibility reported at 5:30 hours IST Dated 20.12.2022: Bhatinda: 00; Amritsar: 25; Ganganagar: 25; Patiala: 25; Delhi (Palam): 25; Lucknow: 25; Delhi (SFD): 50; Purnea: 50; Ambala: 200; Agra: 200; Gorakhpur: 300; Bareilly: 500; Patna: 500; Gaya: 500; Kolkata: 500," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has also issued a `cold wave` alert in many other states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.