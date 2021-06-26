He ran towards the street to save his life, the men followed him and shot him: Neighbour of man killed in Dwarka

New Delhi: A suspected case of honour killing has shockwaves across the capital. The victim's father, who was also unhappy with the marriage, admitted that this was not how he wanted things to end. "I was angry with this marriage but never thought of killing them," said 55-year-old Om Prakash, father of Vinay Dahiya who was allegedly shot dead on Thursday by six to seven people. Delhi Police on Friday (June 25) reportedly questioned the father and uncle of a Vinay's wife.

Vinay, 23, received four gunshot injuries around his stomach and chest, while his wife Kiran, 19, received a wound on her neck, police said. The victims were rushed to Venkateshewara hospital where Vinay was declared brought dead. Kiran, who tried to escape through the terrace, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police had on Thursday suspected that it might be a case of honour killing. The couple had eloped last year against the wishes of their families, they had said.

Narrating the incident, Jyoti, the owner of the building in which the couple were living, said, "We heard multiple rounds of firing coming from Vinay Dahiya's house and got scared. We saw some people chasing Vinay who was running for his life." She added that her family was having dinner when the incident took place. "When I heard the first shot, I thought it was a small cylinder blast. But when the shots continued, I was sure that the bullets were being fired. We were in our house with our children so we closed the doors as we got scared. We did not see anyone go upstairs. Vinay came downstairs and ran towards the street to save his life. The men followed him and shot him on the street. Later, people called the police and took the victim to hospital," Jyoti said.

Vinay's father Prakash works as a postman at Gopalpur village in Sonipat district of Haryana. "Ravi, who runs a shop in the area from where Vinay used to buy grocery called to inform me about the incident. Vinay and Kiran went to visit a doctor on Thursday as the latter was having some complications regarding the pregnancy. We heard Kiran saying that her cousin Vicky shot her first and then Vinay. According to Kiran, her brother Aman along with other people were also present at the spot and involved in the shooting. They committed the crime and later fled the spot," Prakash said as he waited outside Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital to receive his son's body.

Vinay was working as a cab driver at the airport. "The couple got married on August 13 last year in Chandigarh and later moved to the national capital. I was not happy with their marriage. Around 20 days after their marriage, there was a meeting of the panchayat where the sarpanch asked us to let the matter be and that nobody should communicate or be in touch with the couple as they married against the wishes of their families and the village. I supported the decision of the panchayat and said I will stand by it," Prakash said.

The dead boy's father went on to add, "I was angry with their decision, but never wanted to kill them as it is not right. The family of Kiran has done it and now they will suffer the punishment for it. Vinay and Kiran had known each other since school days, but we were not aware about their relationship."

Live TV