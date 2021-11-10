Heavy rain alert: 13 NDRF teams put on standby in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Chennai: To mitigate any damage and untoward incidents that might be caused by the heavy rains and gusty winds along India’s southern coast, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has stationed 13 teams across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

All NDRF teams are self-contained and equipped with flood rescue equipment, collapsed structure search and rescue equipment, communications gear and PPE Kits.

13 @NDRFHQ teams positioned across TN (11)and Puducherry (2), as threat of heavy rains, winds, inundation caused by low pressure area in bay of Bengal looms large over TN Coast Below video shows NDRF personnel searching for a 19yr old who went missing while bathing in a canal pic.twitter.com/aZfzz2yu8N — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) November 10, 2021

The Force’s round-the-clock control room at Arakkonam near Chennai is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Tamil Nadu government.

Of the 13 teams, 11 are in Tamil Nadu and two are in Puducherry. Seven teams have been stationed in and around the metropolis of Chennai and its adjoining districts, besides four others that are deployed in Cuddalore, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Madurai.

An NDRF team is also involved in a search and rescue operation in Uthiramerur, Kanchipuram. On Tuesday evening, a 19-year-old man Santhosh from Chennai had gone along with his friends to take bath in a canal. He went missing and is suspected to have drowned. Assisted by the police and fire rescue personnel, NRDF team is involved in the search operation for the teenager.

According to an update from the IMD, the low pressure area lay over central parts of South Bay of Bengal, as of 8:30 am on Wednesday. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the next 12 hours and move west-northwestwards and reach close to the north Tamil Nadu coast in the morning hours of Thursday. Thereafter, it is predicted to cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal and Sriharikota around Cuddalore by Thursday evening.

