Heavy rainfall lash parts of Delhi, Noida - Check complete weather update here

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday (May 6, 2022) afternoon.

The sudden downpour in the national capital has brought joy to the Delhiites, who also took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the rains.

Rain in Rohini Delhi again today pic.twitter.com/fVRrtZCuQr — Naveen Kumar (@senselessdoc70) May 6, 2022

Dilli walon ka liye Indra dev ka suprise gift !!! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/1ZkPxWJL48 — Kabeer (@Kabeer732005) May 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Delhi residents on Friday woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature recorded one notch below normal at 24.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 39 degrees celsius.

Met Office said that the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 61 per cent. No heatwave conditions have been predicted for the next three days.

However, the weather office has indicated a heatwave for the next week with the temperature likely to soar to 45 degrees Celsius.

