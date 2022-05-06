हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Weather Update

Heavy rainfall lash parts of Delhi, Noida - Check complete weather update here

Parts of the national capital and Noida witnessed heavy rainfall today afternoon.

Credits: PTI

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday (May 6, 2022) afternoon. 

The sudden downpour in the national capital has brought joy to the Delhiites, who also took to Twitter to share photos and videos of the rains. 

Meanwhile, Delhi residents on Friday woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature recorded one notch below normal at 24.2 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in some states today, warns of fresh spell of heatwave in others - Check full forecast here

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 39 degrees celsius.

Met Office said that the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 61 per cent. No heatwave conditions have been predicted for the next three days.

However, the weather office has indicated a heatwave for the next week with the temperature likely to soar to 45 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)

