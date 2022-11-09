'Himachal already had many facilities': Kharge on BJP's 'What has Congress done in 70 yrs'

Shimla: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that They (BJP) have a common slogan- 'What has Congress done in 70 years'? - Himachal Pradesh already had many facilities like colleges, electricity, and roads. Were they all developed in the last 7 years? Addressing a poll meeting at Banuti in Shimla, Kharge came down heavily on BJP and its president JP Nadda, he said "I have been elected as Congress President with a fair voting system but nobody knows how was JP Nadda appointed. They (BJP) always allege that there is no democracy in Congress." Newly elected party president, Kharge on Tuesday arrived here on a two-day visit to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and held a meeting of top party leaders. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also present during the meeting, where the party's election strategy was discussed, sources said.

Kharge will address a poll meeting in Panjhera in Nalagarh on Wednesday before returning to Delhi.

Kharge would be campaigning in favour of party candidates for the first time as the Congress chief. Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be the first challenge for Kharge, who has assumed the new role of Congress president taking over from Sonia Gandhi who held the top post for over two decades.

The Congress has lost several states after losing the 2014 Lok Sabha polls to the BJP. It is also struggling to find prominence in the opposition space amid expanding regional players like AAP and TMC. A number of prominent faces in the Congress have also left the party in recent times.

