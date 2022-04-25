Himachal Pradesh to implement Uniform Civil Code? CM Jai Ram Thakur responds

New Delhi: After BJP-led Uttar Pradesh, now Himachal Pradesh has expressed willingness to consider implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

On being asked about bringing UCC in the hilly state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday (April 25) said that the government will not hurry in taking any decision on it. "UCC is a good step. It is being examined in the state. We are open to implementing it in Himachal Pradesh,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Himachal Pradesh CM's remarks come days after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the state government is seriously considering the implementation of the UCC. "One law for all in one country is the need of the hour. It is required that we should get out of the system of one law for one person and another for others. We are in favour of a common civil code," Maurya had said, adding that the Uttar Pradesh government is "thinking in this direction seriously".

Earlier in March, after coming back to power, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced that the state has decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code, becoming the first state to do so. "We have decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. The state cabinet unanimously approved that a committee (of experts) will be constituted at the earliest and it will be implemented in the state. This will be the first state to do so," Dhami had said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as a contender in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections later this year, Thakur said, "Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state. AAP's style of politics will not work there. The state will not accept any third alternative.”

(With agency inputs)

