Uttarakhand to become the first state to implement Uniform Civil Code: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun: In a significant development, Uttarakhand has decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state, and will thus become the first state in India to do so. "The Uttarakhand Cabinet has decided to form a committee on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state," said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A day after being sworn-in, the Uttarakhand Cabinet led by Chief Minister Dhami made the announcement. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the new cabinet held in Dehradun.

"We have decided to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. The state cabinet unanimously approved that a committee (of experts) will be constituted at the earliest and it will be implemented in the state. This will be the first state to do so," Dhami was quoted by ANI.

By taking a decision on the Uniform Civil Code in the very first meeting of the state cabinet, Dhami has fulfilled a major pre-poll promise made by him. He had announced on the last day of campaigning for the February 14 state assembly polls that if re-elected to power, the BJP government will form a high-powered committee consisting of legal experts, senior citizens, and intellectuals to draft the Uniform Civil Code.

Earlier on Wednesday, the newly-sworn in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Dhami took part in the famous Ganga Arti at 'Har ki Pauri' in Haridwar. Dhami along with his family members reached Haridwar and offered his prayers to river Ganga and performed Ganga Arti on the banks of the Holy River after taking the oath as the chief minister of the state. CM performed puja of the holy river by making an offering of flowers and milk.

Dhami's oath-taking ceremony was attended by PM Narendra Modi, who expressed confidence that the new government will establish a new paradigm of development in line with people's aspirations.

