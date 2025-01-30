OnPay, a payroll and HR solutions company from Atlanta, has raised over $100 million, including a $63 million Series B round led by Carrick Capital Partners, along with AB Private Credit Investors and MC Credit Partners. This funding opens up new growth opportunities for the company. Baden Bower, one of the best PR firms, offers ideas to help OnPay enhance its presence and make the most of this achievement, including insights on how to get featured in Forbes to intensify its success story.

Communicating the Impact of OnPay’s Funding

Securing funding is just the first step. Sharing the story effectively and engaging with the right audience are equally important. "This success creates an opportunity to show what makes OnPay a standout in payroll and HR services," says AJ Ignacio, CEO of Baden Bower.

To reinforce OnPay’s story, Baden Bower suggests promoting webinar campaigns to showcase its unique solutions and future growth plans. These webinars could include insights from company leaders, clients, and even industry experts, offering an engaging platform for highlighting OnPay’s success and vision.

Baden Bower can use its media connections with outlets like Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, and Business Insider to present OnPay’s story effectively. It recommends focusing on strategies to get articles written about you to make sure OnPay’s success reaches a wider audience. Feature articles and interviews with company leaders can show the value OnPay brings to its clients and establish its place in the industry.

It could also help OnPay build its reputation by encouraging its executives to take part in interviews, write opinion pieces, and participate in discussions. This would help the company maintain visibility well beyond the initial funding announcement.

Standing Apart in Payroll and HR

In a crowded industry, being distinctive is essential. Baden Bower could assist OnPay in developing a messaging strategy that emphasizes its strengths, such as its commitment to serving small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with integrated HR tools.

Its media placements in major news outlets could focus on how OnPay meets the specific needs of SMBs. Publishing client success stories, industry insights, and helpful guides would demonstrate how OnPay solves real-world problems and strengthens connections with both customers and investors.

Building Trust Through Clear Messaging

As businesses become increasingly concerned about data security, OnPay has an opportunity to show how it prioritizes privacy. Baden Bower suggests creating straightforward educational materials to explain how OnPay protects sensitive information.

Events like panels with industry experts or media briefings could help clarify the company’s technical safeguards. Transparent communication on these topics could foster confidence and establish OnPay as a reliable option for businesses.

Keeping the Momentum Going

Following such a major funding round, clear and consistent updates are vital for keeping investors engaged. Baden Bower proposes structured updates that cover progress, accomplishments, and upcoming objectives.

Public relations efforts could focus on highlighting smaller wins, such as product launches or new partnerships. Sharing these stories keeps the narrative fresh and emphasizes the company’s forward movement.

Strategic Communication for Long-Term Success

Baden Bower’s insights offer OnPay actionable strategies to maintain growth and keep its success on track. From raising its profile in trusted media outlets to promoting trust through thoughtful communication, the firm offers a thoughtful plan.

Clear messaging and a strong communication framework can help OnPay make a lasting impact in payroll and HR solutions.

Disclaimer- (This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)