HP BOARD 10TH RESULT 2022

HP Board 10th Result 2022: HPBOSE Class 10th results DECLARED at hpbose.org - check pass percentage and topper list here

HPBOSE 10th Results 2022: Class 10th has been declared at 11 a.m. by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, candidates can check results via official website.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 05:13 PM IST
  • HPBOSE Board Result announced via press conference
  • Two girls topped HPBOSE Board with 693 points out of 700
  • The HPBOSE 10th Result pass percentage is 87.5

HPBOSE 10th Results 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), announced the class 10th results today on June 29, 2022. Along with the HP Board 10th Results 2022, the HP Board has also released the toppers list. Priyanka Sharma and Devangi Sharma, two girls, topped the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 with 693 points out of 700. The HPBOSE 10th Results were announced by the Himachal Pradesh board via a press conference. 

The passing percentage for HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 was 87.5% and this year in the top 10 ranks list there are 67 girls and 11 boys. ALSO READ: HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board class 10th result DECLARED at hpbose.org- direct LINK for marks memo here

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Topper’s list

  • Priyanka Sharma- 693
  • Devangi Sharma- 693

HPBOSE Class 10th 2022: Here’s how to check result via official website

  • Visit the official website hpbose.org
  •  On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab
  • Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10th Result 2022
  •  New page will appear on the screen
  •  Submit your credentials and login
  •  The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.

The HPBOSE 10th Result pass percentage is 87.5%. Students who took the HPBOSE 10th Exam 2022 can view their results on the official website.1.16 lakh students took the Class 10 exam 2022 this year, which was completed on April 13. The minimum passing grade is 30%. According to the HP board, 99.7 percent of students passed the exam in 2021.

