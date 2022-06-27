HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will soon release the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022. According to reports, the HPBOSE Class 10th result 2022 is expected to be released by the end of June (by June 30). However, the date and time of the HPBOSE class 10th result have not yet been released. HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 will be available on the official website, hpbose.org, once it is released.

Almost 2 lakh students took the HPBOSE 10th and 12th exams. The HPBOSE Class 10th board exams were held between March 26 and April 13, 2022.

HPBOSE class 10 results: Here’s how to check the scorecards

Visit the official website hpbose.org

On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab

Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10th Result 2022

New page will appear on the screen

Submit your credentials and login

The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, the HPBOSE released the Class 12th Result 2022. In the Arts stream, girls outperformed boys. Girls took all ten of the top positions in the Arts stream. The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exam results were released in February on the organization's official website, hpbose.org.

This year, 1.16 lakh students took the Class 10 exam 2022, which was completed on April 13. The minimum passing grade is 30%. The HP board announced that 99.7 percent of students passed the exam in 2021.