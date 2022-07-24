New Delhi: Amid Congress's allegation against Union minister Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish Irani, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday (July 23, 2022) said an 18-year-old should not be demonised. "18-year-olds may not know the process is the punishment in acquiring licenses for running a restaurant in India,” Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted without naming the Union minister.

Chaturvedi’s tweet comes while Smriti Irani asserted that her daughter is a first-year college student and does not run any bar. Smriti Irani did not only refute the allegations made by Congress but also dared the party leaders to prove its claim legally.

"I speak as a mother of a 19 year old & keeping my politics aside," Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

Meanwhile, minutes after Shiv Sena MP came out in support of Irani’s daughter, she was countered on social media and was asked by a user whether she would have said the same thing if the allegations were against an ordinary citizen. "My brother, who came from a totally not so privileged background had the same dream at 18, faced massive losses as well as mental health issues trying to make his dream come true in Mumbai. So yes, I do know where my concern comes from. So yes, please sit down,” Shiv Sena MP replied to the user.

Earlier, on Saturday, Congress alleged that Smriti Irani's daughter is associated with an illegal bar in Goa. The minister challenged the Congress and said, "I will see you in the court of law and the court of people".

While replying to the allegations, Smriti Irani asked Congress where her daughter's name was mentioned in the notice. “My daughter's fault is that her mother holds a press conference on the loot of ₹5,000 cr by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Her fault is that her mother fought against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” she further said.