The exit of Nitin Gadkari from the Central Parliamentary Board, the highest policy-making body of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is related to the future strategy of the BJP. The new development will not only affect Gadkari's political presence within the party, but will also affect his electoral politics. Nitin Gadkari, who rose to the national stage from Maharashtra politics as the BJP's national president in 2009, is now out of a key role in the BJP's central organization. He is a minister in the central government and a member of the party's national executive, but will remain out of the Central Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee. This has also affected his stature within the party.

Different Thinking, Different Style

Gadkari has been expressing different thinking. He has been in the discussion about his statements and his own different thinking about politics has also been evident. Recently in a program he had raised questions on the current politics and indicated that politics is not of much interest to him now. However, Gadkari is also known for many changes in the BJP organization. Due to his different style, many times he was not even successful in coordinating with everyone. Although, his role as a Union Minister in the Modi government was most appreciated. His opponents also praise Gadkari for the network of national highways spread across the country. But his problems remained in the internal equations of the party. He also remained in controversies due to his unruly style.

Ideology or Individual

The central leadership has given a big message by not including Nitin Gadkari in the Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee that the party is focused on ideology rather than individual. Whatever is necessary in its elaboration will be done. Earlier, the party had formed a guide board and included senior leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi by separating them from the active politics of the party. A prominent leader of the party said that the way the Modi government implemented the agenda of ideology rapidly in the last years, its effect has been seen from the government to the organisation.

Maharashtra Politics

It will have an impact on the politics of Maharashtra as well. In place of Gadkari in the party, Devendra Fadnavis, who comes from his own hometown Nagpur, has increased in stature. Devendra Fadnavis was the chief ministerial candidate recently when the BJP along with the rebel Shiv Sena faction formed the government in the state. But the party persuaded him to become the Deputy Chief Minister. Now the party has increased his stature by including him in the Central Election Committee.

Both Gadkari and Fadnavis are considered close to the RSS. In such a situation, any decision taken by the central leadership of the BJP will also involve the consent of the Sangh. In the recent meeting of the National Executive of Hyderabad, the party had given a call to prepare its organization according to the needs of the next 25 years. New leaders have to be promoted in it as well. This is the reason why leaders like Bhupendra Yadav and Devendra Fadnavis have been given a lot of importance in the party.