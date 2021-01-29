हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gate 2021 exam

IIT-Bombay Gate 2021: New exam guidelines, GATE exam dates, and other latest updates; check here

Candidates who will be appearing for the exam have been advised to visit the official website of GATE  and check out the guidelines, which has been released in a video format. The GATE 2021 examinations will be conducted across the country on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14, in two separate sessions.

IIT-Bombay Gate 2021: New exam guidelines, GATE exam dates, and other latest updates; check here

IIT-Bombay Gate 2021: The examination guidelines for General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay on its official website--gate.iitb.ac.in. The institute has released the guidelines that have to be followed by candidates to ensure a safe and secure environment for all exam functionaries.

Candidates who will be appearing for the exam this year are advised to visit the official website of GATE and check out the guidelines, which has been released in a video format. 

The GATE 2021 examinations will be conducted across the country on February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14, in two separate sessions. Prior to this, the admit cards have already been released by the institute on the official site of GATE. Check out the important guidelines, shared by IIT-Bombay, below:

Candidates are required to carry their GATE 2021 admit card along with a photo ID proof while appearing for the examination. The candidates are advised to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the reporting time. In order to avoid overcrowding, candidates should reach the centre at least 1 hour before the commencement of the exam.

All the candidates must maintain a social distance between each other. The students will have to follow the rope queues and floor marks while standing outside the exam centre.

At the entrance, all the candidates will go through a body temperature check. Candidates with a body temperature of more than 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit will take the exam in the isolation room.

The invigilators will check required documents such as admit card and photo ID proof once the candidates enter the exam venue.

Candidates can only carry masks, hand gloves, hand sanitiser, a pen/pencil, water bottle (transparent) along with required documents for the exam. Candidates will have to complete their biometric registration after reaching the lab.

