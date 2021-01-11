In geography and population, we are small, but India and Nepal are two sovereign nations: PM KP Sharma Oli

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday stated that in geography and population, Nepal can be small but "we should always talk in terms of universal equality" as both India and Nepal are 'two sovereign nations'. In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor in Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, PM Oli also conveyed his sentiments and his understanding of the ancient ties between the two nations.

Asked about Indo-Nepal relation in terms of two brothers Rama and Laxman, the protagonists of Ramayana appears to have become bitter in the present era as the younger brother is seeking equal status. Oli responded diplomatically, "India is the elder brother, and we are the younger brother. In geography and in population, Nepal can be small but as a nation, we should always talk in terms of universal equality."

"In size or territory, we can be small or big, but as a nation, this feeling definitely creates problems. We want the two neighbouring countries, two friendly countries that live in a region should retain their relationship in that spirit," he said, adding " The colonial era is over, this era is of mutual respect," he further stated.

He added, "We want that we are two sovereign power-rich countries and friendly neighbouring countries that live in one region and our relationship should be known in the same way."

When asked that you now refused to consider India as the boss, PM Oli said: "if India will try to understand tomorrow then it would not consider itself as the boss. There is no need to debate on it further".

On the question of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being elder to him, as he is 70 years old, while PM Oli is 68 years old, the latter said, "Personally, he is older than us, but when two prime ministers sit, the two prime ministers will sit, not the big or small prime minister. Rather, the prime ministers of the two nations will sit."

PM Oli said, "There are many Prime Ministers and Presidents in the world who are very young. They were not even born when we came into politics. Even though they are young in age, they are President, whether they belong to a big nation or a small nation. As a President, he will have an equal relationship with every President, he will also have an equal relationship with the Prime Minister or the Head of the government."

"PM Modi has no objection to this, but there are many people who consider it bad as I have projected my equal stature to that of Modi ji. I am talking about countries, not about individuals," he added.

