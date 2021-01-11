Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli speaks to Zee News on ties with India, PM Narendra Modi, and India-China border dispute

In an exclusive interview to Zee News, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has spoken on Nepal's ties with India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indo-China dispute. The special interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary will be aired on the DNA show at 9 pm on Monday.

The Nepal PM has said that the relationship between India and Nepal is not that of a bigger and smaller nation. He added that both are equal sovereign countries, adding that India doesn't 'consider itself as the boss'.



Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said that 'PM Modi believes in equal relations but when I say that I am the Prime Minister equal to Modiji, people feel bad'.

The Nepal PM also said, "We do not use the India-China dispute for our benefit and don't play cards against each other. We keep a balanced relationship." Speaking on India-China border tension, he said, "Nepal can mediate between India and China. It will be Nepal's loss if there is tension between India and China. We want peace and development."

"Nepal will not let anyone use our land and sky in the fight against anyone, stated Oli. He also said, "During the tension over Galwan Valley, India inaugurated on Nepal's land. Our land was shown in the map of India, so we opposed it."

He added, "This is the century of Asia." On India's culture, he said, "Proud of India's culture. No faith in united India." He also said, "Before Newton and Galileo, we knew the theory of science and Nalanda was burnt because it was the centre of our knowledge."

"We have to think with a big mind and shouldn't find loopholes. Indian siblings should agree. By applying soil of the real Ramjanmabhoomi on the forehead, welfare is achieved. A map is made keeping the disputed land in mind. When the dispute will end, the map will also be correct. Equal treatment should be done with all," added Oli.

