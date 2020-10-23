हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan violence

India and former Northern Alliance Leader Atta Noor discuss increased level of Afghanistan violence

Atta Mohammad Noor discussed the recent increase in violence in Afghanistan even as the peace process is underway.

India and former Northern Alliance Leader Atta Noor discuss increased level of Afghanistan violence

New Delhi: Atta Mohammad Noor, prominent Afghanistan politician and former member of the Northern Alliance resistance group against Taliban had a series of meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla in New Delhi. He discussed the recent increase in violence in Afghanistan even as the peace process is underway.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava in response to a question said, "During the meeting views were exchanged on the current situation in Afghanistan including on the ongoing peace process and the increased level of violence in Afghanistan. We reiterated our long term commitment towards the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan."

The peace process or the intra-Afghan talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban which started in September are underway but increasing in the country. Recently, heavy violence was seen in the country's southern Helmand province backed by Taliban. This comes ahead of the withdrawal of the US troops from the country by Christmas as announced by US President Donald Trump.

Earlier Atta Noor said, "India has the right and should engage the Taliban and in line with their national interests".

Atta Noor is the third prominent politician to visit India in last month. Earlier Abdul Rashid Dostum, former vice president of Afghanistan and Chairperson of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah had visited India.

In 2016, he personally took up arms back to repel a terrorist attack on the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif and protected it. During the Taliban rein in the country in the 1990s, Noor had served as a commander in Ahmad Shah Massoud's Nothern front.

Tags:
Afghanistan violenceNorthern AllianceAtta Noor
Next
Story

NEET 2020 result unmasks major NTA blunders; fact-check
  • 77,61,312Confirmed
  • 1,17,306Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M35S

Pakistan continues to remain on the terror-financing watchdog FATF grey list