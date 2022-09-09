India announces one-day state mourning for late British Queen Elizabeth II on September 11

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday (September 9, 2022) announced that the government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11 throughout India in the wake of demise of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement said, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on 8th September 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India.”

Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11 throughout India in the wake of demise of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II: Ministry of Home Affairs — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

“On the day of Mourning, the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” the statement added.

Condolences poured in from the political fraternity after Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday at 96. The Royal Family, in a statement, said, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II as he hailed her "inspiring leadership". Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018. "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu also offered condolences on the solemn occasion. "In the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of UK, the world has lost a great personality. An era has passed since she steered her country and people for over 7 decades. I share the grief of people of UK and convey my heartfelt condolence to the family," the President tweeted.