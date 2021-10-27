India's Agni -V missile, nuclear-capable with striking range of 5,000 Km, successfully test fired

New Delhi: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-V, it is nuclear capable and can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000 km, the government said in an official statement.

The launch of the Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile, Agni-V, was carried out at approximately 7.50 PM from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. "The successful test of Agni-V is in line with India's stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to 'No First Use'," the defence ministry said.

Agni-V ballistic missile test fired, key highlights:

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed Agni-V and it is one of the longest range missiles in India's arsenal. The surface-to-surface missile is about 17-metre long, 2-metre wide and has launch weight of around 50 tonnes. The missile can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne.

Meanwhile, the DRDO also flight-tested the Man-Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile.

The successful test-firing of the missile came in the midst of a lingering border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

