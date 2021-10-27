हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Agni-V

India's Agni -V missile, nuclear-capable with striking range of 5,000 Km, successfully test fired

The indigenously-developed missile Agni-V, can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne and is capable of striking a target more than 5,000 km. 

India&#039;s Agni -V missile, nuclear-capable with striking range of 5,000 Km, successfully test fired

New Delhi: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-V, it is nuclear capable and can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000 km, the government said in an official statement.

The launch of the Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile, Agni-V, was carried out at approximately 7.50 PM from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. "The successful test of Agni-V is in line with India's stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to 'No First Use'," the defence ministry said.

Agni-V ballistic missile test fired, key highlights:
• Agni-V capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with very high degree of accuracy
• Uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine
• Successful launch in line with India’s policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’

The successful test of Agni-V is in line with India’s policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed Agni-V and it is one of the longest range missiles in India's arsenal. The surface-to-surface missile is about 17-metre long, 2-metre wide and has launch weight of around 50 tonnes. The missile can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne. 

Meanwhile, the DRDO also flight-tested the Man-Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile.  

The successful test-firing of the missile came in the midst of a lingering border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Agni-VAgni-5Agni-5 missileDefence MinistryDRDO
Next
Story

Covaxin added to approved list by Oman, no quarantine for travelers from India

Must Watch

PT7M55S

NCB's lawyers to present their side on the third day of hearing in Aryan Khan Drugs Case