Arunachal Pradesh

India gives details, photographs of Miram Taron to China's PLA to confirm identity

Taron, the resident of Jido village in the Upper Siang district went missing on January 18 at the Shiyung La Bishing area.

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi:  Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday (January 24) said that the Chinese side has been informed about the 19-year-old youth Miram Taron who went missing in Arunachal Pradesh and has been provided with the details of the youth in order to escalate the identification process.

In a statement, Rijiju said, "the Chinese side was informed and they had communicated that they have found a boy on their side. To assist the Chinese side in corroborating the identity, details of the youth have been shared along with his photos. Response from Chinese side awaited."

Taron, the resident of Jido village in the Upper Siang district went missing on January 18 at the Shiyung La Bishing area. After the Indian Army approached the Chinese side, PLA on January 20confirmed that they found the boy on their side and requested further detail to establish the identity. 

