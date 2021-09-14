India moving towards making a new identity of a defence exporter: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is no longer known as a defence importer and the country is fast moving towards becoming a major defence exporter.

The PM said this after visiting the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

PM Narendra Modi visits exhibition models of Aligarh node of UP Defence Industrial Corridor. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also present. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh. pic.twitter.com/bH9Yk7LrN7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 14, 2021

“India is no longer seen as a defence importer, it is moving fast on the path of becoming a major defence exporter,” the PM said in Aligarh.

“Today, not only the country, but the world is also seeing that from modern grenades and rifles to fighter aircraft, drones, warships are being manufactured in India itself. India is moving towards making a new identity of a defence exporters,’’ PM Modi added.

Today, not only the country, but world is also seeing that from modern grenades&rifles to fighter aircraft, drones, warships are being manufactured in India itself. India is moving towards making a new identity of a defence exporter: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/k1ywMLOoZY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 14, 2021

The PM began his speech by extending his greetings to people on the occasion of Radha Ashtami and said that he was dearly missing former CM Kalyan Singh's presence.

“t's a big day for Aligarh &west UP. The occasion of Radha Ashtami today makes it more holy. I wish you all a happy Radha Ashtami. I'm missing former CM Kalyan Singh's presence today. He would've been very happy with the development of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University,” PM Modi said.

It's a big day for Aligarh &west UP. The occasion of Radha Ashtami today makes it more holy.I wish you all a happy Radha Ashtami. I'm missing former CM Kalyan Singh's presence today. He would've been very happy with the development of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University:PM Modi pic.twitter.com/wcEx4n7Q1f — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 14, 2021

He also heaped praise on the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. “Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming an attractive place for every small and big investor of the country and the world. This happens when the right environment is created for development. Yogi govt is working towards development in the state,” the PM Modi said in his speech adding, “Before 2017, governance in Uttar Pradesh was in hands of 'goondas' and 'mafias', but today such elements are behind bars.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Uttar Pradesh`s Aligarh. Prime Minister then visited the exhibition models of Aligarh node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.

Aligarh: PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University UP Governor Anandiben Patel & UP CM Yogi Adityanath were also present pic.twitter.com/bnqV46C02I — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 14, 2021

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present. "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saving both lives and livelihood of the people in the country during the COVID pandemic," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

The University is being established by the State Government in memory and honour of the great freedom fighter, educationist, and social reformer, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The University is being set up in a total area of over 92 acres at village Lodha and village Musepur Kareem Jarouli of Aligarh`s Kol tehsil. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh Division, informed the official communique.

The establishment of a Defense Industrial Corridor in Uttar Pradesh was announced by the Prime Minister while inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit in Lucknow on February 21, 2018.

A total of 6 nodes - Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow - have been planned in the Defense Industrial Corridor. In the Aligarh node, the land allocation process has been completed and land has been allotted to 19 firms, who will invest Rs 1245 crore in the node.

The Defense Industrial Corridor of Uttar Pradesh will help in making the country self-reliant in the field of defense production and promoting ‘Make in India`.

Live TV