India needs to counter 'poison' of divisiveness with 'amrit' of unity: PM Modi on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 31, 2022) paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia and participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas-related events. Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that unity is essential at every stage, be it family, society or nation. Underlining the significance of Ekta Diwas in 2022, he said "it is the year when we completed 75 years of our Independence and we are moving ahead with new resolutions. Since 2014, the Narendra Modi-led government is celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

"Entire country is drawing inspiration from the resolute determination of Sardar Patel," he said.

"It is difficult to imagine a situation if our Independence struggle was not led by leaders like Sardar Patel. What would have happened if more than 550 princely states were not amalgamated?", the Prime Minister said.

"What would have happened if our Princely states would have not shown a deep sense of sacrifice and faith in Maa Bharati. This impossible task was completed by Sardar Patel," he said.

"Sardar Patel's Jayanti and Ekta Diwas are not merely dates on the calendar for us, they are grand celebrations of India's cultural strength. For India, Unity was never a compulsion, it was always a feature of our country. Unity has been our uniqueness," Prime Minister Modi emphasised.

He said in a calamity like the one that happened in Morbi on Sunday evening, the entire country comes forward as one and people offer prayer and assistance from every part of the country.

"During the time of the pandemic, this unity was on full display in the emotional unison of ‘tali-thali’ to cooperation in medicine, ration and vaccine. The same emotions are witnessed during sporting successes, and festivals and when our borders are threatened and our soldiers protect them," he said.

All this, the Prime Minister said, symbolises the depth of India's unity.

This unity, he continued, was a thorn in the sides of invaders over the centuries and they tried to dilute it by sowing division, however, their designs were foiled by the nectar of unity that was a live stream in our consciousness.

He asked everyone to remain vigilant as powers envious of India’s growth and progress are still active and efforts are on to foment division on the basis of caste, region, language and history too is presented in a divisive way.

Modi warned against the slave mentality, selfishness, appeasement, nepotism, greed and corruption that can divide and weaken the country.

"We have to counter the poison of divisiveness with the Amrit of Unity," he added.

Speaking on the mishap in Gujarat's Morbi, where over 130 people were killed after a bridge on the Machhu river collapsed on Sunday, PM Modi said that the government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of the victims.

He said that even though he is in Kevadia, his heart remains connected to the victims of the mishap in Morbi.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is a tribute to the invaluable role of Sardar Patel in unifying our nation. https://t.co/mk4k21xpme — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2022

"On one hand, there is a heart laden with grief, while on the other there is the path of Karma and Kartavya," he said.

The Prime Minister assured the people of the country that there will be no shortcomings when it comes to rescue operations.

He underlined that it is the path of duty and responsibility that has led him to Kevadia for the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

The cultural programme segment of the event at the Statue of Unity was cancelled in light of the Morbi tragedy.