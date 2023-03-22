topStoriesenglish2586569
India Records 1,134 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally Crosses 7,000 Mark

A total of 92.05 crore tests for the detection of Covid-19 have been conducted so far with 1,03,831 being tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 10:45 AM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: India recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active tally of Covid-19 infections rose to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths with one each reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra and one reconciled by Kerala, the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,98,118).

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 92.05 crore tests for the detection of Covid-19 have been conducted so far with 1,03,831 being tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,60,279 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

