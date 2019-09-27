close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

India sacrificed the most for UN's peacekeeping missions: PM Narendra Modi at UNGA

More than 200,000 Indians have served in nearly 50 of the 71 UN peacekeeping missions established around the world since 1948.In 2007, India became the first country to deploy an all-women contingent to a UN peacekeeping mission. 

India sacrificed the most for UN&#039;s peacekeeping missions: PM Narendra Modi at UNGA
Play

New York: India has sacrificed the most for UN`s peacekeeping missions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while highlighting that the country`s contribution has been immense.

"India`s contribution towards the UN peacekeeping missions has been immense. No other country in the world has sacrificed as much as India has for these peacekeeping missions," the Prime Minister said in his address to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly here.

More than 200,000 Indians have served in nearly 50 of the 71 UN peacekeeping missions established around the world since 1948.In 2007, India became the first country to deploy an all-women contingent to a UN peacekeeping mission. 

The Formed Police Unit in Liberia provided 24-hour guard duty and conducted night patrols in the capital Monrovia and helped to build the capacity of the Liberian police.

Indian peacekeepers have served in some of the most physically demanding and harshest environments, including South Sudan. 

They have also brought the ancient Indian practice of yoga to UN missions.Currently, there are more than 6,700 troops and police from India who have been deployed to UN peacekeeping missions, the fourth-highest amongst troop-contributing countries.

More than 160 Indian peacekeepers have lost their lives in the line of duty under the UN flag. PM Modi also called on the need to give a new direction to reform the UN system and said that multilateralism needs to be strengthened.

India has time and again called for a reform and reinvigoration of the UN Security Council, and has stressed on the role of strengthening multilateralism -- an organising principle for international cooperation.

(ANI)

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiUNGAClimate changeSingle-use plasticIndiaUN peacekeeping
Next
Story

Chennai techie death: Police arrests AIADMK functionary Jayagopal who was on the run

Must Watch

PT45M51S

Taal Thok Ke special debate on Modi's speech at UNGA today