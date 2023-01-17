Indian Army airlifts pregnant woman in critical condition from J&K Kupwara

Kupwara: A pregnant woman's life was saved by joint efforts of the Indian army, Indian air force and district administration after she was airlifted from snowbound Kupwara's Dudi Village in Machil sector on Tuesday. Officials said that at Kupwara Army Helipad, the Army Emergency Medical Response Team took charge, stabilised her vitals and subsequently transported her to District Hospital Kupwara for further medical assistance.

As per an army press release, the local army unit at Dudi, Macchal Sector received a distress call from the Sarpanch of the Village informing that 35-year-old Zareena Begum, wife of Mohd Rafiq Khan who is four months pregnant, was suffering from excessive bleeding and was in critical medical condition.

"The entire Machil Sector is cut off following last week's snow thus surface transportation for providing specialist medical support was ruled out. Immediate joint planning was carried out by Indian Army, Indian Air Force and District Administration and speedy air evacuation was planned by diverting the IAF aircraft on operational duty in the Kashmir Valley for this urgent humanitarian effort," the statement said

While the District administration initiated prompt requisition, keeping the urgent medical need, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) J&K granted immediate verbal clearance for the air evacuation, it said.

The Army personnel at Dudi quickly transported the pregnant lady to Dudi Army Helipad, and the Air Force authorities immediately dispatched a Mi-17 helicopter piloted by Wing Commander N Chaudhary and Squadron Leader A Pandey to the site.

The critically ill pregnant lady was flown to Army Helipad at Kupwara along with her husband and two lady relatives.

"At Kupwara Army Helipad the Army Emergency Medical Response Team took charge, stabilised her vitals and transported her to District Hospital Kupwara for further medical attention," it added.

"The timely joint efforts of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and District Administration in carrying out this air evacuation of the critically ill pregnant lady were appreciated by the locals of Machil Sector and Kupwara," the statement said.