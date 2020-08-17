हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Coast Guard

Indian Coast Guard helps Pakistani Captain who suffered heart attack on high seas

The Coast Guard immediately responded to the request of medical assistance and evacuated Captain Badar Hasnain, master of the vessel MV Haykal, to a hospital in Visakhapatnam for treatment.

Indian Coast Guard helps Pakistani Captain who suffered heart attack on high seas

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard last week helped a Pakistani National, who suffered a heart attack on high seas. The Coast Guard immediately responded to the request of medical assistance and evacuated Captain Badar Hasnain, master of the vessel MV Haykal, to a hospital in Visakhapatnam for treatment.

Initial diagnosis at Queen’s NRI Hospital, Visakhapatnam pointed out that he suffered from “Hypoxic Ischemic Encehalopthy” and was further recommended his treatment to continue in the hospital.  

The Pakistan national had suffered a heart stroke on July 13, 2020, while the vessel was en route Gopalpur Port, Odisha. 

Captain Badar Hasnain left for Pakistan on Monday via Attari Wagah Border. 

Captain Hasnain’s daughter appreciated the humanitarian gesture of the Indian government and the efforts of doctors at the hospital to provide him with medical treatment. 

Tags:
Indian Coast GuardPakistani national
Next
Story

Karnataka records 6,317 new COVID-19 cases; death toll breaches 4,000 mark
  • 26,47,663Confirmed
  • 50,921Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M51S

DNA: Petition to defer examinations of NEET, JEE dismissed