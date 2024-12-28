Indian Railways Run Successful Train Trials On Katra-Reasi Section Of USBRL Project- Watch Video

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]: The Indian Railways on Saturday announced the commencement of train trials on the highly anticipated Katra-Reasi section of the prestigious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

This project marks major progress, achieving a milestone as it connects the region with the rest of the country through a modern and efficient railway network.The Katra-Reasi section, spanning approximately 18 kilometres, is a crucial segment of the USBRL project, which aims to enhance connectivity and encourage economic growth in the region.

The newly launched section is technically advanced and equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including advanced signaling systems, tunnels, and bridges designed to withstand challenging terrain and weather conditions.

During the trial runs, technical parameters such as track stability, tunnel ventilation, signalling, and train control systems will be thoroughly assessed to ensure safe and seamless operations, according to officials. These trials are the final phase before the section is opened for passenger and freight traffic.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Railways begins trial runs on the Katra-Reasi section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project



The Katra-Reasi section, spanning approximately 18 kilometres, is a crucial segment of the USBRL project, which aims to enhance… pic.twitter.com/88yHluPJHr December 28, 2024

Katra-Reasi section will greatly reduce travel time for commuters and improve efficiencies for freight transport. This new transportation link will not only enhance connectivity but also offer a reliable and environmentally friendly option for moving passengers and goods across the region.

Meanwhile, as per officials, the Indian Railways is fully committed to the timely completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. This project aims to create a state-of-the-art rail infrastructure that meets international standards, providing passengers with excellent amenities and services. By prioritising this initiative, the Indian Railways seeks to strengthen regional development and ensure safe, efficient travel for everyone.