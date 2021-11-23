Indian Railways to start 180 ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains to boost tourism: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday (November 23) said that the government is planning to start 180 ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains aimed at giving a boost to the tourism sector.

He said that the Railways has identified 3033 coaches for the purpose and has invited applications for taking over the operation of the new train service.

“We've allocated over ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains and 3033 coaches have been identified. We'll start taking applications from today. We've received a good response. Stakeholders will modify and run the train and Railways will help in maintenance, parking and other facilities,” Vaishnaw was quoted as saying by ANI.

The minister further informed that the main purpose of the service is to boost tourism.

“This is a completely new segment. This is not a regular train service. ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains main purpose is to boost tourism and there are many aspects to it,” he said.

Asked about the recent controversy related to the attire of staff of the Ramayana Special Trains, Vaishnaw said that they have taken lessons from the episode.

“We've learned from it. When we deal with any point in culture then there are many sensitive points to it. We must consciously adopt in our processes of designing, food, dress and other things. So we should move forward with this learning,” he said.

Earlier, the Indian Railways withdrew the saffron attire of its serving staff on board the Ramayana Special Trains following objections from certain quarters.

“Dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted," said the Railways.

