हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Indian Railways to start 180 ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains to boost tourism: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The minister said that the Railways has identified 3033 coaches for the purpose and has invited applications for taking over the operation of the new train service. 

Indian Railways to start 180 ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains to boost tourism: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday (November 23) said that the government is planning to start 180 ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains aimed at giving a boost to the tourism sector.

He said that the Railways has identified 3033 coaches for the purpose and has invited applications for taking over the operation of the new train service.

“We've allocated over ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains and 3033 coaches have been identified. We'll start taking applications from today. We've received a good response. Stakeholders will modify and run the train and Railways will help in maintenance, parking and other facilities,” Vaishnaw was quoted as saying by ANI.

The minister further informed that the main purpose of the service is to boost tourism.

“This is a completely new segment. This is not a regular train service. ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains main purpose is to boost tourism and there are many aspects to it,” he said.

Asked about the recent controversy related to the attire of staff of the Ramayana Special Trains, Vaishnaw said that they have taken lessons from the episode.

“We've learned from it. When we deal with any point in culture then there are many sensitive points to it. We must consciously adopt in our processes of designing, food, dress and other things. So we should move forward with this learning,” he said.

Earlier, the Indian Railways withdrew the saffron attire of its serving staff on board the Ramayana Special Trains following objections from certain quarters.

“Dress of service staff is completely changed in the look of professional attire of service staff. Inconvenience caused is regretted," said the Railways.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian RailwaysAshwini VaishnawBharat Gaurav trainsTourismMinistry of Railways
Next
Story

Sameer Wankhede's wife files complaint against Nawab Malik for sharing 'fake chat'

Must Watch

PT7M8S

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Jewar Airport on 25th November