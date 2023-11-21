trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690829
India's World Cup Debacle Sparks 'Panauti' Blame-Game Between Congress, BJP

It all started with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi indirectly blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing bad luck to Team India through his presence in the stadium. However, the BJP was quick to retort and seek an apology from the Congress leader. 

While a 1.4 billion strong nation got a heart-break due to India's World Cup final loss, the debacle has sparked a war of words between the BJP and the Congress. It all started with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi indirectly blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing bad luck to Team India through his presence in the stadium. However, the BJP was quick to retort and seek an apology from the Congress leader. 

"Our guys were playing well, they would have won the world cup. But 'Panauti' made us lose. The TV guys won't tell you this but people know," Rahul said while campaigning at Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday.

Responding to his remark, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi where she was heard saying that India won the First World up in 1983 when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister. Priyanka further said that India would surely win because November 19 was Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Rahul Gandhi is 'Panauti' for Congress. He said that after Rahul became Congress president in 2017, and under his presidency, the Congress party lost many elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned the usage of such a word for the Prime Minister and asked Wayanad MP to apologise. "What happened to you, Rahul Gandhi? You are using such words for the Prime Minister of the country. Our Prime Minister met the players and motivated them. Winning or losing is part of the game. Rahul Gandhi needs to apologise," Prasad said.

