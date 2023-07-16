trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636354
NewsIndia
IPS SUCCESS STORY

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Success Story: Slept With Beggars, Ran A Tempo - But Never Quit And Cleared UPSC With AIR 23

During his time as a library peon in Delhi, Manoj avidly read biographies of notable individuals such as Gorky, Lincoln, and Muktbodh. These books provided him with a profound understanding of life's realities and further fueled his determination.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 06:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Success Story: Slept With Beggars, Ran A Tempo - But Never Quit And Cleared UPSC With AIR 23

Meet Manoj Kumar Sharma, an inspiring individual who defied all odds to achieve his dream of becoming an IPS officer. Hailing from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, Manoj faced numerous obstacles on his path to success. Despite failing class 12 and receiving a third division in Classes 9 and 10, he never lost faith in his abilities. Driven by his determination, Manoj worked as a tempo driver in Gwalior while preparing for the UPSC, the renowned national examination for civil services. His financial situation was dire, to the extent that he lacked a roof over his head. However, he remained steadfast in his pursuit of his goals.

During his time as a library peon in Delhi, Manoj avidly read biographies of notable individuals such as Gorky, Lincoln, and Muktbodh. These books provided him with a profound understanding of life's realities and further fueled his determination.

Undeterred by initial failures, Manoj made four attempts at the UPSC. While he faced disappointment in the first three attempts, he emerged triumphant on the fourth try, securing an impressive All India Rank of 121. Today, he serves as an Additional Commissioner in the Mumbai Police. Manoj Kumar Sharma's strong personality has earned him the nickname "Singham" and "Simba" from others, highlighting his authoritative presence.

cre Trending Stories

Manoj's journey from being a class 12 failure and struggling with financial hardships to becoming a successful IPS officer is truly inspiring. It serves as a testament to the power of resilience and hard work, inspiring aspiring civil servants to overcome challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering determination.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded