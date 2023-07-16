IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Success Story: Slept With Beggars, Ran A Tempo - But Never Quit And Cleared UPSC With AIR 23

Meet Manoj Kumar Sharma, an inspiring individual who defied all odds to achieve his dream of becoming an IPS officer. Hailing from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, Manoj faced numerous obstacles on his path to success. Despite failing class 12 and receiving a third division in Classes 9 and 10, he never lost faith in his abilities. Driven by his determination, Manoj worked as a tempo driver in Gwalior while preparing for the UPSC, the renowned national examination for civil services. His financial situation was dire, to the extent that he lacked a roof over his head. However, he remained steadfast in his pursuit of his goals.

During his time as a library peon in Delhi, Manoj avidly read biographies of notable individuals such as Gorky, Lincoln, and Muktbodh. These books provided him with a profound understanding of life's realities and further fueled his determination.

Undeterred by initial failures, Manoj made four attempts at the UPSC. While he faced disappointment in the first three attempts, he emerged triumphant on the fourth try, securing an impressive All India Rank of 121. Today, he serves as an Additional Commissioner in the Mumbai Police. Manoj Kumar Sharma's strong personality has earned him the nickname "Singham" and "Simba" from others, highlighting his authoritative presence.



Manoj's journey from being a class 12 failure and struggling with financial hardships to becoming a successful IPS officer is truly inspiring. It serves as a testament to the power of resilience and hard work, inspiring aspiring civil servants to overcome challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering determination.