close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
icse board result 2019'

ISC, ICSE result 2019: Class 12th, 10th results to be out shortly, how to download marksheets

ISC Class 12th, ICSE Class 10th result 2019: Follow these steps to download mark sheets

ISC, ICSE result 2019: Class 12th, 10th results to be out shortly, how to download marksheets
ISC, ICSE result 2019: Class 12th, 10th results

ISC, ICSE Class 10 result 2019: In a short while from now, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the Class 10th and 12th results 2019 on its official website cisce.org. As per a notification on the board's official website, the results will be released at 3 pm, Tuesday. Candidates can also visit third-party site examresults.net to view and download the marksheets. 

How to Check ISC, ICSE Board Class 12th, 10th Result 2019 and download scorecards

Step 1: Login to https://www.cisce.org/ to check Class 10 and 12 results 

Step 2: Click on ‘ICSE board result 2019’ or ' ISC board result 2019’ 

Step 3: Now enter the information asked such as Unique ID, index No. and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen and submit it.

Step 4: ISC, ICSE Board Class 10 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and save copy of the marksheet for future purposes.

How to Check ISC, ICSE Board Class 12, 10 Result 2019 via SMS

Candidates can also check their ICSE Class 10th Result via SMS:

To get ICSE Results 2019 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.
To get ISC Results 2019 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

How to Check ISC, ICSE Board Class 12, 10 Result 2019 via DigiLocker

To sign up for DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in), all you need is a mobile number. The mobile number will be authenticated by sending an OTP (one-time password) followed by selecting a username and password. This will create the DigiLocker account. After the DigiLocker account is successfully created, one can download the digitally signed documents issued by the CISCE. 

Candidates can apply for rechecking directly through the Council's website cisce.orq or through by the Head of the School via CAREERS Portal. The online window to submit the request for recheck is open for seven days from the day of the declaration of the results, i.e., from May 7, 2019 to May 12, 2019.

Tags:
icse board result 2019''isc board result 2019''icse 10th result 2019''isc 12th result 2019''ICSE Class 10 Result''ISC Class 12 result''cisce.org''cisce board result 2019''icse board exam results 2019
Next
Story

Shashi Tharoor praises Pakistan PM Imran Khan for lauding Tipu Sultan, sparks row

Must Watch

PT4M35S

Don't consider Modi as country's PM: Mamata on not taking cyclone review meeting