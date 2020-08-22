ISIS operative arrested in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan remanded to 7-day police custody

NEW DELHI: The Islamic State (ISIS) operative who was arrested by a Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday night (August 21) after a brief exchange of fire, on Saturday was remanded to seven-day police custody. According to reports, Special Cell officers are taking him to Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, for further investigation.

The ISIS operative has been identified as Abu Yusuf Khan and hails from Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur. He was nabbed on Ridge Road between Karol Bagh and Dhaula Kuan in Delhi after a shootout at around 11:30 pm on Friday. Yusuf was on a two-wheeler when he was intercepted by the Delhi Police.

The police recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), weighing approximately 15 kilogrammes in two pressure cookers, from his possession. Besides, a pistol was also recovered from him post-firing.

Earlier today, a Delhi Police official said that the arrested terrorist was interrogated. Sources said that the police suspected that Yusuf was working with a few associates in Delhi who were helping him. Raids were carried out by the police at different locations in Delhi-NCR to catch their hold.

The police claimed that Yusuf was a 'lone wolf' operative who had on his own planned an attack in the national capital.

Security was heightened near Buddha Jayanti Park in the Ridge Road area, with teams of NSG commandos and sniffer dogs keeping a tight vigil in the area.

According to unnamed sources in a report by ANI, the suspected terrorist was handled by ISKP commanders from Afghanistan. He was also in touch with terrorists in Kashmir, sources added.