Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821733https://zeenews.india.com/india/jailed-gangster-lawrence-bishnois-brother-anmol-held-in-us-mumbai-police-sources-2821733.html
NewsIndia
LAWRENCE BISHNOI

Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Held In US: Mumbai Police Sources

Anmol, who was believed to be living in Canada and making regular travels to the US, is the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of running a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail. 

|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 08:55 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Held In US: Mumbai Police Sources

MUMBAI: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, wanted for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and firing outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home, has been detained in the United States, Mumbai police sources said on Monday.

Anmol, who was believed to be living in Canada and making regular travels to the US, is the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of running a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail. 

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in connection with several criminal cases, including the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Siddique on October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra area. He was also allegedly behind the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home, located in the Bandra area, on April 14 this year, according to the sources.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK