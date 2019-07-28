Jaipal Reddy, senior Congress leader and former Union minister, dies at 77

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy died on the intervening night of July 27-28.

He was 77 and is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Reddy had been unwell for the last few days and had been undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

Telangana: Former Union Minister and Congress leader, Jaipal Reddy, passes away in Hyderabad. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/kqbCJAH7jH — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019

On Saturday night, he fell ill again and was shifted to the AIG hospital where he was declared dead.

He was a four-term MLA, four-term MP( LS), two-term RS MP and a former central minister.

Born on January 16, 1942, in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district to Sudini Durga Reddy and Yashodamma, Reddy did his post-graduation from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

He had been an active Congress worker at the beginning of his political career but protested against his party during Emergency in 1975.

Reddy later joined Janata Party and served as its general secretary between 1985 and 1988. He returned to the Congress in the 90s.

He won as an MLA from Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency for the first time in 1969 and represented it for four times.

In 1984, he got elected to Lok Sabha for the first time from Mahabubnagar Parliamentary constituency.

In 1999 and 2004, he represented Miryalguda Lok Sabha seat and, in 2009, he shifted to Chevella.

In 1990 and 1996, he was elected to Rajya Sabha and was the floor leader of Janata Dal in Rajya Sabha.

Reddy served as Information and Broadcasting Minister in the IK Gujral government.

In Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, Reddy served as Petroleum Minister and later as Urban Development Minister.

He also won the best parliamentarian award in 1998.