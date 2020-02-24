हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jallikattu

Jalikattu event kills 1, injures 15 in Coimbatore

The Supreme Court in 2014 had banned Jallikattu after a plea was filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). But the state government insisted that the bull-taming sport was a crucial part of its culture and identity.

Photo credits: IANS (File photo)

Coimbatore: An owner of a bull died and 15 others were injured during a Jallikattu event here on Sunday (February 23).

More than a thousand bulls from various states participated in Jallikattu event organised in Chettipalayam region of Coimbatore. Extensive security arrangements were made for the event.

The Jallikattu event was organised by Tamil Nadu government and Jallikattu Peravai.

The ban was later lifted in January 2017 with an amendment to the law after massive protests were held across Tamil Nadu.

 

