Jammu And Kashmir: 90,000 New Voters Added In Electoral Rolls

SRINAGAR: Over 90,000 new voters have been added in Jammu and Kashmir after a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls, taking the number of electorate to 88.03 lakh, officials said on Tuesday. The Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls with qualifying date July 1, 2024 was completed in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said. They said women electors and first-time voters have registered a significant increase.

With the stage all set for the elections to the legislative assembly of J-K, the region has witnessed a significant increase of over 93,000 new voters, courtesy the corresponding rise in the number of young and women voters, they said. The officials said the number of polling stations across the Union Territory has also gone up by 209.

"With focus on ensuring accuracy, inclusivity, and purity of electoral rolls, the mammoth Special Summary Revision exercise has been completed successfully in J-K," UT's chief electoral officer Pandurang K Pole said. "We have been able to include all the eligible citizens who have turned 18 or those who have registered for the first time, as well as to identify and remove ineligible voters, besides correcting errors and discrepancies, in order to improve the health and accuracy of electoral rolls," he said.

"As per the Special Summary Revision -2024 completed with publication of the final electoral roll, the total number of electors (voters) stand at 88.03 Lakh. These include 44.89 lakh males, 43.13 lakh females and 168 third gender electors," the CEO said. A total of 93,284 voters have been added in this Special Summary Revision across Jammu and Kashmir, while the elector population ratio has improved from 0.59 to 0.60.

The CEO said the number of young voters in the 18 to 19 years age group has increased by 45,964, with 24,310 of them being women, even as the overall number of women voters has also gone up by 51,142. "This significant increase in the number of young electors in J-K demonstrates the commitment of young electors towards the electoral process," the CEO said, adding the total number of young electors in J-K in the 18-29 age group stand at 25.34 lakhs.

This notable increase in the number of first-time young voters is attributed to the comprehensive SVEEP plan and its successful implementation by the respective District Election Officers under the overall guidance of the CEO J-K, he said. The CEO also noted the special efforts made during the special summary revision exercise which has resulted in the improvement in the gender ratio of the electors by two points -- going up from 959 to 961 -- demonstrating significant progress in electoral inclusion of women.

Along with the increase in the numbers of electors, the number of polling stations across Jammu and Kashmir has also seen an uptick this year, Pole said. "The number of polling stations (PSs) in J-K for the upcoming assembly elections has increased from 11,629 to 11,838 and polling station locations (PSLs) from 8,930 to 9,168.

"This increase of 209 polling stations and 238 polling station locations has come courtesy the rationalisation of the polling stations and polling locations, while ensuring that there should be a distance of less than two kilometres to facilitate the voters," he said. The CEO informed that as on date, J-K has 83,191 registered PwD (Persons with Disabilities) voters, while the number of centenarian voters (of age over 100 years) stand at 2,428.