Jammu And Kashmir Election Dates Out: From Omar Abdullah To Ghulam Nabi Azad, How Political Leaders Reacted

The Election Commission of India today announced the much-awaited poll schedule for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls after a deacade. The last time assembly elections were held in the Union Territory was in 2015. The polls were scheduled in 2018 after the collapse of the BJP-PDP government, it was postponed further after abrogation of the Article 370. The ECI said that Jammu and Kashmir will vote in three phases - September 18 and 25, and October 1, with results due October 4.

While the political parties were eagerly waiting for the poll dates, National Conference leader and former CM Omar Abdullah reacted sharply to the decision for the polls to be held in three phases. After the announcement, Omar Abdullah said, "Better late than never. The Election Commission has announced the dates of the elections in three phases. The schedule will be over in a short time. After 1987-1988, this is the first time when the elections in J&K are being conducted in such a small number of phases. National Conference was ready for this day."

"After 1987-88 this is probably the first time an election is happening in phases. It will be a new experience. But I can say National Conference was already preparing," Mr Abdullah told reporters.

PDP leader Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo said that the poll dates are a welcome announcement. "We are happy that ECI has abided by the deadline given by the Supreme Court...We are ready for election in every way. There should be vote against the decision to take away our special status, constitution and flag. People should express their resentment through their votes," said Iqbal.

BJP leader Altaf Thakur said, "J&K BJP welcomes the announcement of elections. As everyone knows the BJP had come into election mode long before with rallies and door to door campaigns, this time BJP will form govt by winning over 50 seats..."

CPI-M leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami said that the Election Commission assured political parties of a level playing field and expressed satisfaction over the security situation. "All parties including us believed that a vacuum was created in J&K due to no elections for the last 10 years...With the announcement of elections, now there is new hope building in people..." said Tarigami.

Chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "We welcome the announcement of elections. I thank the government and Election Commission. We hope it will be a free and fair election. We also hope the security of voters, candidates and party leaders will be taken care of...Right now what is important is that people are getting a chance to elect their representative after nearly 10 years."

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah demanded that the Central government should restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.