J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR to get its own NDRF battalion

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday asserted that Jammu and Kashmir will get its own National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalions. The union territory along with Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) will get four additional NDRF battalions at an estimated cost of Rs 637 crore.

In 2018, the Assam Rifles will raise the four battalions. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the approval for raising the additional NDRF battalions to strengthen India's disaster response set up. The objective of raising it is to reduce the response time keeping in view the vast geographic area of the country.

These four battalions will initially be raised as two battalions in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and one battalion each in Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Rifles (ARs). Later these four battalions will be converted into NDRF battalions. Based on the vulnerability profile, these four battalions will be placed in the above regions.

NDRF is a specialized force, created in 2006, for the purpose of specialist response during the natural and man-made disaster or threatening situation. At present, there are 12 battalions in NDRF which are deployed strategically across the country to provide an immediate response.