Jammu and Kashmir: Three JeM terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter

Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday (August 21) claimed that three terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in an encounter in the Nagbaeran jungles of Tral area in Awantipora police district.

Kashmir zone police posted updates on the encounter through their Twitter account.

They tweeted “ #TralEncounterUpdate: 03 unidentified #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. #Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice

A top police officer said that three unidentified Jaish terrorists were killed, their bodies retrieved and we are in process of identification. He added that both terrorists were associated.

Police claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition along with some incriminating material from the encounter spot.

Earlier during midnight on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area a joint cordoned and searches were launched by security forces.

A police officer said that as the suspected spot was cordoned the hiding terrorists fired upon the searching party. He added fire was retaliated and an encounter started.

It’s the 2nd encounter in Awantipora police district in last 24 hours yesterday 2 Hizb terrorist were killed in Khrew area of Awantipora.

With the killing of these two terrorists the number of killed terrorists this year reached 98.

