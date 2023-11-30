Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll 2023: BJP May Form Government In Rajasthan, Tough Fight In Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: The polling process has concluded for all the five states, namely Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram. While Chhattisgarh voted in two phases, all other states voted in a single phase. The official results of the Assembly elections are scheduled to be announced on December 3, 2023. In anticipation of the counting day, several agencies have released exit polls speculating on the election outcomes in these states.

As per the Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll, the BJP is projected to secure a majority in Rajasthan. The saffron party is likely to get 100-122 seats in Rajasthan while the Congress is likely to get 62-85 seats and others may get 14-15 seats. The state has 200 seats and the majority mark is 100. However, only 199 seats went to the poll due to death of a candidate.

In Madhya Pradesh, the fight is closer than ever this time between the BJP and the Congress. Both BJP and Congress are projected to win seats between 100-125 with others getting 5 seats. Thus, as per Jann Ki Baat exit poll, no clear majority is there for any party in the 230 assembly house.

In Chhattisgarh, the Bhupesh Baghel magic appears to have worked for the Congress with the ruling party projected to retain power. The Congress may get 42-53 seats while the BJP may get 34-45 seats in the 90-member assembly. Others may get around three seats.

In Telangana, the Congress is projected to decimate the ruling BRS by bagging 48-64 seats while the BRS may go down to 40-55 seats. The BJP is likely to make significant inroads with 7-13 seats while the AIMIM may get 4-7 seats.