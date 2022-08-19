New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 19, 2022) greeted citizens of the country on the occasion of Janmashtami. "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune to everyone`s life. Long live Shri Krishna!," tweeted PM Modi today.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted the people on the occasion of Janmashtami today. "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. From the life of Lord Krishna, we can imbibe the qualities of providing education by doing selfless deeds for the welfare of the people. I wish that this holy festival gives inspiration to all of us to give priority to everyone`s interest with thought, word and deed."

Additionally, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended greetings on the occasion and said that the teachings of Lord Krishna in the Bhagvad Gita have been a great source of inspiration for humanity. Shri Krishna, the vice president said, is the epitome of divine love, supreme beauty and eternal happiness.

"His timeless teachings in the Bhagavad Gita have been a great source of inspiration for humanity. May this Janmashtami bring peace, harmony & happiness in our lives," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

