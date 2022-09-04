JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay will close the objection window for JEE Advanced 2022 Answer key today, September 4. Candidates can challenge the answer key on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in till 5 pm today. IIT Bombay released the JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key on Saturday (September 3)

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022: Here's how to raise objection

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

On the home page click on the link "Candidate portal"

JEE Advanced 2022: Direct Link To Raise Objection

Entre your login details like registration number, date of birth and mobile number

Raise the objection if any and pay the application fee

Candidates must notice that IIT Bombay will release the JEE Advanced final answer key along with JEE Advanced Result 2022 on September 11 at 10 am. IIT Bombay conducted the JEE Advanced Exam 2022 on August 28, 2022 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the next paper was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.