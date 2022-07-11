JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main Result 2022 today, July 11. Students who appeared for the JEE Mains 2022 exam can now check their jee main result 2022 session 1 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. The NTA has released the full list of toppers in which 14 students have attained the perfect 100 NTA score. of the 14 students 13 candidates are boys while only 1 female candidate Sneha Pareek from Assam got the 100 NTA score in JEE Main 2022.

The testing agency will soon declare the cut-off marks, percentile and the Toppers' list for the JEE Main 2022. Students must notice that there are 2 types of cutoffs viz, qualifying cut-off and admission cutoff. Candidates who got ranked in the top 2.5 lakh will be eligible to appear for JEE Advance 2022.

JEE Main Result 2022: Toppers' list

JEE Main 2022: Girls Toppers

JEE Main Result 2022: Here's how to download JEE Mains 2022 session 1 scorecard

Visit the official website of JEE-- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the link that says, 'JEE Main 2022 result'

On the new page, key in your login details.

Submit, your JEE Main result session 1 will display.

Download JEE Mains score card 2022 for the June session.

Candidates must notice that the NTA has reopened the application window for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 that is scheduled to be conducted on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022. Candidates who are not satisfied with their JEE Main Rsult 2022 Session-1 can apply for Session 2 till 11 PM on July 12, 2022.

Live TV