JEE Mains 2022: The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains 2022, ends today. The examination was held over seven days for over ten lakh candidates who had registered. The National Testing Agency, NTA, would now begin the compilation of results. Experts have now compiled an expected cut off of JEE Mains 2022 marks required for qualifying for the IIT JEE or JEE Advanced 2022 exam based on exam analysis for Session 1 examination.

This year's papers, according to experts, were moderate. The overall difficulty level remained constant. However, given the increased number of students who have reportedly taken the examination, experts believe that the percentile marks or score for JEE Advanced will rise.

About 2.5 lakh candidates will be shortlisted for the JEE Advanced 2022 examination based on their JEE Main 2022 rank and percentile score. The cut off for general category for 2020 was around 90 percentile, which had dipped to 87 percentile in 2021. This year, however, experts believe that an 89 to 91 percentile cut off may be required to qualify for JEE Advanced 2022. The previous year's category cut off as well as the expected cut off for this year are provided below.

JEE Main 2022: Expected cut-off for qualifying JEE Advanced

UR- (89 - 91)

EWS (66 - 68)

OBC-NCL (70 - 71)

SC (48 - 50)

ST (33 - 35)

According to experts, the JEE Main session 1 this year was moderate. The overall difficulty level remained constant. However, because a larger number of students took the exam this time, experts believe that the percentile marks or scores for JEE Advanced may increase. According to today's JEE Main 2022 paper analysis for shift 1 exam results, the exam was moderate. The mathematics section was difficult, but the physics and chemistry sections were simple.