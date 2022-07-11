JEE Mains 2022 Result: JEE Main 2022 session 1 results have been announced on Monday (July 11) and it’s time for candidates to access their answer keys and evaluate future options. Those qualified will now await JEE Mains Session 2 and JEE Advanced exams. JEE scores hold significant value as these scores are used by NITs, IIITs and many other Engineering colleges in the country for admitting students to Engineering, Architecture, Planning and other professional courses at the undergraduate level. The top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Main go for IIT JEE Advanced. Now, as the results are announced, it’s time for students to plan their future course of action and counselling processes.

JEE Mains Result: JoSAA and CSAB counselling

One such counselling process is JoSAA and CSAB. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) and the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) conducts counselling for IIT, NIT, and IIIT admissions after JEE Advanced results. Given below is some important information on these counselling processes that JEE aspirants must know.

JEE Mains Result: JoSAA and CSAB counselling difference

JoSAA conducts student counselling for admissions in IIT and for the NIT+ system ( which includes NIT, IIIT, etc). CSAB conducts counselling for the NIT+ system.

As seen last year, the seat allocation process through JoSAA involved 6 rounds. After this, the CSAB had conducted two special counselling rounds under the NIT+ system for leftover seats.

“JoSAA-2022 will jointly admit candidates for the first year of Engineering/Technology and Architecture/Planning Programs of IITs and NIT+ system (list displayed on the website: https://josaa.nic.in) for the academic session 2022-23 via an online portal (https://josaa.nic.in). There will be six rounds of JoSAA counselling. Upon completion of JoSAA-2022 counselling, if any seats remain vacant in the NIT+ system (excluding seats of IITs), two special rounds, called CSAB-Special Rounds, will be conducted by the CSAB-2022 through its own online portal (https://csab.nic.in),” as per an official statement.